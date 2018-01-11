Domino effect: How a single change in release date disrupts the entire movie schedule

Delay in the release of Padmavat, earlier known as Padmavati, led to a lot of changes in the movie schedule last year but it is not a one off case. 2018 too will see many films either getting preponed or postponed leading to disruptions in the film schedule.

Although Padmavat is not the only film creating ripples in the film timetable but it surely is the first one to start the domino effect in 2018. After the news of Padmavat releasing on January 25 was out, makers of Aiyaary shifted their movie to February 9 to avoid the mammoth clash as Padman was already slated to release on the same date.

In 2016, films like Kapil Sharma’s Firangi and Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone-starrer Tera Intezaar were postponed to December 1. Padmavati was scheduled for a release on the same date but as the film did not get a thumbs up from the Censor Board other films were shifted to avoid a dry spell in the first week of December.

With Aiyaary shifting to February 9, the day got crowded with three films as Anushka Sharma-starrer Pari and Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety were scheduled for the same date. However, makers of Pari have moved the film to March 2 and will cash on the Holi holiday.

The long wait for Padmavat has created so much buzz around the film that the film could be an instant crowd puller. It wouldn’t be an easy task for any other film to fight off competition from Padmavat.

Exuding confidence in his latest venture, Sajid Nadiadwala preponed Baaghi 2 to March 30 from April 27 due to which Rajkumar Hirani moved his film which is a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt to June 29.

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar-starrer 2.0, sequel of 2010 Robot, too saw many change in release dates. Earlier it was scheduled to release in December last year which was postponed to January 25. Later, Lyca Productions announced that the film will hit theatres in April.

Post the announcement of Shah Rukh Khan’s new offering Zero releasing this Christmas, makers of Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput and newbie Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan, may shift the film to 2019.

India has the largest film industry in the world in terms of number of films produced. The country produces 1,500-2,000 films every year in more than 20 languages. And release dates for films are decided at an early stage even before a movie goes on floor.