Dangal, Bahubali 2's dream global run ends, rake in Rs 2000cr, Rs 1600cr

Moneycontrol News

The global run for Dangal and Bahubali 2 (Baahubali: The Conclusion) is over, with both movies going out of theatres finally. But not before the two behemoths ended with a staggering global collection of Rs 2,000 crore and Rs 1,600 crore, respectively.

Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal finished its run in China where the film found wide reception and collected more than USD 191 million (over Rs 1,200 crore). The film’s worldwide gross in all formats has reached Rs 1,975 crore, according to a Box Office India report.

The run for magnum opus Baahubali too has finally concluded with the movie picking up Rs 1,590 crore in all formats.

Dangal bested Baahubali thanks to its Chinese run. At the India box office, though, Baahubali 2 fared well, collecting Rs 1,253 crore in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions as against Dangal’s earnings of Rs 512 crore for its Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions.

On an overseas basis, Dangal raced past the Baahubali franchise as the film earned Rs 1,025 crore for the Hindi and the Mandarin versions. On the other hand, Rajamouli’s Baahubali grossed Rs 277 crore for the Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions.

Apart from creating Rs 2,000 crore club, Dangal has broken several records, such as:

- First Indian film to cross Rs 1,000 crore

- At the worldwide box office, Dangal is the fifth non-English-language film to cross USD 300 million mark

- Dangal also became the biggest non-Hollywood import to be released in China, among others.

In India, Baahubali: The Conclusion is touted as being among the biggest blockbusters of the century. The film recorded 5 crore footfalls in Hindi in five weeks.