'Daddy' and 'Poster Boys' collections bring no cheer to Bollywood

Moneycontrol News

A gangster, a new director and the Deol brothers all put together didn't add up to any good news for the box office this Friday.

According to BoxOfficeIndia, the two releases this week -- Poster Boys and Daddy -- collected meager sums of Rs 1.62 crores and Rs 90 lakhs, respectively.

Ashwin Ahluwalia's Daddy, which is the story of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli and stars Arjun Rampal, couldn't attract a lot of movie-watchers.

Critics and industry experts attributed the muted reception to the fact that Arun Gawli is not really a big name and not many people are interested in knowing about his life.

"The film is well made and shall do well in Maharashtra but elsewhere Gawli's story not being too known becomes a limitation for the film to do well," said film trade analyst Atul Mohan.

Also starring actress Aishwarya Rajesh, Daddy has been co-written by Rampal himself.

Bringing in some comic relief to the box office was Poster Boys. A remake of 2014 Marathi film Poshter Boyz that was produced by Shreyas Talpade, the film stars Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Talpade himself.

This was Talpade's directorial debut in Bollywood and the film won applauds for the generous dose of comedy it provided. The story revolves around the three lead actors, whose life changes after they find themselves on a poster promoting nasbandi (vasectomy).

However, re-uniting for the first time since their 2013 venture Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, the Deol brothers couldn't bring too much oomph to the table.

"The film is entertaining and carries a message. People have not rejected the film and that may converge into word of mouth and reflect in increased collections at the box office," Mohan said. "Thanks to the Deol brothers, the film is sure to gain momentum in North India."