Comedies heal an ailing film industry in 2017 as Golmaal Again leads the laughs

Bollywood has had a mixed year. While films with big stars didn't set the box office on fire, there were some pleasant surprises in terms of collections — most of which were comedies with five of the 10 highest grossing films in 2017 belonging to the genre.

Bareilly Ki Barfi, Hindi Medium, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Badrinath ki Dulhania all performed admirably at the box office. But the movies that really made a mark include the recent release Fukrey Returns, Ajay Devgn-starrer Golmaal Again, two Akshay Kumar offerings in Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Jolly LLB 2, and the remake of Salman Khan-starrer Judwaa which featured actor Varun Dhawan on this occasion.

While December was expected to be a dud following the delay in Padmavati's release, Fukrey Returns proved to be a silver lining as the film beat expectations of Rs 3-4 crore on opening day and went on to earn Rs 8 crore. The good run continued not only during the weekend but also on first two weekdays which are crucial for any film to prove its mettle and enjoy an extended run in theatres.

Fukrey Returns made Rs 23.65 crore during its opening weekend and the dream run continued on weekdays with collections worth Rs 9.75 crore, taking the total to Rs 41.40 crore. While trade pundits expect the film to touch Rs 50 crore mark in its first week, Fukrey Returns has already surpassed its prequel’s lifetime tally of Rs 37 crore.

The new offering from the Fukrey franchise recorded the 14th best opening this year and it faces no competition from Hindi films until the release of Tiger Zinda Hai towards the end of the month. With an investment of Rs 30 crore, the film’s success is good news for both the makers and the industry.

But this isn’t a one-off case and laughter was indeed the best medicine throughout 2017. In fact, Golmaal Again emerged as the highest grossing Bollywood comedy of all time.

According to a Box Office India report, even after inflation-adjusted numbers of older films in the same genre, Golmaal Again stands at the top. Biwi No 1 starring Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen was the highest grossing film of 1999 and its collections now stand at Rs 183 crore as per 2016 ticket rates. Golmaal Again has already crossed Rs 200 crore mark. However, the ranking does not account for films released before 1994.

Apart from Golmaal Again, there were two satirical comedies featuring Akshay Kumar, both of which tackled social issues with humour. Jolly LLB 2 received Rs 149 crore and Toilet Ek Prem Katha gathered a net total of Rs 132 crore.

Another film that took the industry by surprise was Judwaa 2 which made a net total of Rs 132 crore and held on to its strong run for more than 20 days.

A number of small budget comedies were also appreciated by cinemagoers including Bareilly Ki Barfi that did business of Rs 34 crore with a budget of Rs 20 crore. Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan had a happy Holi by raking in Rs 158 crore in the domestic market with an investment of Rs 44 crore.

Other films like Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium and Ayushman Khurana’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan raked in a net total of Rs 63 crore and Rs 41.98 crore with a budget of Rs 23 crore and 25 crore, respectively.