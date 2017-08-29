Can premium video-on-demand services really hit Indian cinema theatre owners' pockets?

Moneycontrol News

Video-on-demand (VOD) streaming platforms are proving to be a threat to owners of cinema halls as many Hollywood studios are in talks to launch premium video on demand services.

It is via this format that viewers would be able to watch their favourite movies on platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix soon after their theatrical release.

However, the discussions are still underway and there has been no confirmation yet on the price of the service, time frame for a movie to come onto any VOD platform, and the share of revenue that exhibitors will get.

This brings us to the question of whether such a concept can work in India and challenge theatrical revenue, especially considering the growth of the over the top (OTT) players and their aggressive expansion plans in the country.

Talking to Moneycontrol, Kamal Gianchandani, chief of strategy at PVR and CEO, PVR Pictures said, “India is an insulated market and this market is dependent on local content and we won’t be influenced by the North American market.”

He also said that theatrical contribution in the overall revenue of a producer is 65 percent in India. It’s a very large component. “We have big scarcity of cinema screens unlike a US market which is already saturated with around 40,000 screens.”

He also said that these talks have been going on for last 5-6 years. “Every time there is a dip in box office in the US market the talks of premium video-on-demand resurface and when the theatrical revenues are back on track then these talks die down.”

Why have these talks reappeared? He explained, “Ours is a cyclical business and this year has not been good for Hollywood films in the North American market. The box office holiday period has been down in double digits for 10-11 percent as compared to last year.”

Hollywood studios like Universal and Fox have suggested different pricing and release strategies. While the former came up with the most aggressive suggestion to make films available for USD 40 after 10 days of release, Fox has recommended a USD 30 rent on movies after 45 days of release.

While the studios in US are planning to shorten the window between when the movie is release and when it is made available to broadcast, Gianchandani says that back in India “observing a healthy cinema window has been valuable for cinema exhibitors and both parties have kept the sacrosanct wall between the day of release in theatres and on any other platform (satellite, VOD).”

“The last thing people in this business would want to do is to commoditize cinema-going experience and bringing movies on VOD would do that,” said Gianchandani.

Why are studios betting on PVOD?

Over the top service Spuul’s India CEO, Rajiv Vaidya explains, “The studios are saying there is a black period where the film gets off from the movie hall but it doesn’t come on VOD and we need to cash that.”

This “black period” was earlier filled by the DVD market, but now even DVD sales are going down. According to industry-backed researcher DEG, DVD sales were down 10 percent. and rentals from stores fell 20 percent year on year.

According to Vaidya, “Reliance Jio has opened up the whole infrastructure debate” by offering data at affordable cost and now the company is also bringing its phone to the market.

If the deal goes through, how will it impact exhibitors?

A media report quoted an analyst saying that if PVODs see the light of day then theaters could collectively lose USD 380 million a year.

In addition to this, Netflix is upping its game by planning to produce around 40 movies a year. This in turn would cost the exhibitors about USD 558 million.

“Netflix is giving Hollywood filmmakers a run for their money by making movies,” said Vaidya.

Standing out from the crowd, Disney, which has already announced the launch of its own studio, has shown no interest in the PVOD platform.