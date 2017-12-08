App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Dec 08, 2017 09:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Box office trudges along for 2nd straight week; all eyes on Tiger Zinda Hai

According to film trade analysts, Fukrey Returns may bring to the box office collections worth Rs 3-4 crore on its opening day.

Maryam Farooqui @farooqui_maryam

The dearth of films releasing this Friday may make the trip to cinema halls an unexciting affair. The only notable movie playing on screens on Friday is Fukrey Returns, leaving moviegoers with few choices, and that is counting older releases as well.

According to film trade analysts, Fukrey Returns may bring to the box office collections worth Rs 3-4 crore on its opening day. Its prequel Fukrey, released in 2013, made a total Rs 46.66 crore in India with a budget of Rs 19 crore, garnering Rs 2.46 crore on the first day.

If there is any brand recall for the Fukrey franchise, then Fukrey Returns may exceed its predecessor’s first day business. And strong word of mouth could take the film’s total revenue to around Rs 20 crore by the end of first week.

What could work for the film is the lack of new releases and audiences having to pick from films like Tumhari Sulu, Golmaal Again and Hollywood's Justice League that came to the theatres a few weeks ago.

related news

In fact, Vidya Balan-starrer Tumhari Sulu has enjoyed a decent run in the theatres so far, having encountered almost no competition from Bollywood. The film has already earned over Rs 30 crore and, even on its third Monday, added Rs 41 lakh to its kitty.

The movie saw better occupancy at theatres than other Hindi films like Tera Intezaar and Firangi, despite playing only in select screens, and is continuing to attract steady collections.

Kapil Sharma's Firangi could only manage Rs 10 crore in its first week and Arbaaz Khan and Sunny Leone-starrer Tera Intezaar barely managed to collect Rs 2 crore.

The other saving grace for the film industry this year has been Golmaal Again, which has been able to hold on to screens even in its seventh week. With a revenue of Rs 200 crore, Golmaal Again is the only film to fall in the ‘blockbuster’ category this year among Hindi films.

Made with a budget of Rs 142 crore, Rohit Shetty’s slapstick comedy is still getting enough attention from the audiences. So much so that the film made Rs 24.77 lakh in its seventh weekend, taking its total to Rs 205 crore.

Meanwhile, superhero franchise Justice League may not be doing wonders on its home turf, but in India the film has got an A plus status. The superheroes' reunion attracted a lot of Indians to theatres and made Rs 35 crore at the Indian box office.

While Bollywood is in dire need of an upgrade, both in terms of quality of and number of films made, it is not until the release of Tiger Zinda Hai, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, that December - historically the most lucrative month for film industry - will see any major action.

tags #Entertainment

most popular

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.