Box office report: Jagga Jasoos stumbles with mere Rs 3.75cr collections on Monday

Anurag Basu’s experiment of a musical seems to be not going well with the audience. The film raked in only Rs 3.75 crore on Monday, taking the total business to Rs 35.50 crore.

After a spike in collections on Saturday, Jagga Jasoos was expected to do decent collections over the week. However, it looks like the film will have tough days ahead, in light of Monday’s collections, which dropped by 55 percent from day one.

A Box Office India report estimates that Jagga Jasoos may earn around Rs 43 crore net but that would not be enough for the film to fall in the hit category.

As per the report, the film will not even reach 60 lakh footfalls that typical urban films like Neerja, Dear Zindagi and Kapoor & Sons received. These films were not appreciated by the majority of the audience because of their niche content. But due to small budget, the business of these films did not suffer. However, that is not the case with Jagga Jasoos which was made at a whopping cost of Rs 75 crore.

After a low opening, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-starrer Jagga Jasoos had hoped good earnings from the metros but now along with smaller circuits audiences from the big cities are also staying away from the theatres.

Jagga Jasoos would be able to match Half Girlfriend's business which grossed Rs 52.29 crore. But, it may be difficult for Basu's film to surpass Hindi Medium's performance that earned Rs 63.03 crore.

This Friday will also see a flow of releases like Munna Michael, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Black Prince, Lady Macbeth and Dunkirk which will make competition tough for Jagga Jasoos.