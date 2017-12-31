Bollywood may have disappointed in 2017, but the success of sequels paints a different picture

The year 2017 was a mixed one for Bollywood, with many films struggling to get going while a few outshone the others by a fair distance. But in an industry where it was becoming increasingly difficult to judge which film will perform and which won't, sequels to previously-made movies seemed to hold their own.

With close to eight sequel movies releasing in 2017, and five of them cruising past the Rs 100-crore mark, the box office made close to Rs 1,259 crore from sequels alone this year. Nearly half of that came from SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the finale of his Baahubali magnum opus.

When Rajamouli had come out with Baahubali: The Beginning back in 2015, little did he know that his work would become one of the most iconic films ever produced in our country. In fact, despite sky-high expectations from his second installment, the director managed to surpass them all, grossing Rs 1,500 crore worldwide of which Rs 500 crore came from the Hindi translation alone.

Other sequels that did well this year were Akshay Kumar-Huma Qureshi starrer The State Vs. Jolly LL.B 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The films made Rs 120 crore and Rs 115 crores, respectively, and were two of the only films to have done well in the first half of the year apart from Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

While Baahubali was only a translated film, the biggest grossing Hindi sequel of 2017 was Golmaal Again. The director's decision to forget about logic and deliver an out and out entertainer paid off big time and the movie grossed over Rs 200 crore, making the franchise one of the most lucrative ever.

In addition to these, Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 was yet another sequel that performed brilliantly at the Box Office. The film was a sequel to the Salman Khan-starrer Judwaa, released in 1997, and made Rs 140 crores.

Fukrey Returns, which was the sequel to the 2013 hit movie Fukrey, was also extremely successful in drawing audiences to cinema halls. The film was made with a low budget of around Rs 30 crore but made Rs 50 crore in the first week itself, making it an extremely profitable venture for its makers.

But the sequel people will remember most going into the New Year is Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, the sequel to his earlier film Ek Tha Tiger, particularly because of the timing of its release. The film grossed close to Rs 200 crore in the first week and is showing no signs of stopping any time soon. Both the film makers and other stakeholders in the industry welcomed the movie with open arms as it gave a fresh lease of life to an industry plagued by way more flops than hits.

So there is no doubt that making sequels is not a very bad idea, considering they make way more money than their predecessors. This hasn't gone unnoticed either given that Bollywood directors don't seem shy to pump money into such ventures. But what is most important for a sequel to do well is the brand recall of its prequel, and as long as that is strong, sequels will always be a profitable business.