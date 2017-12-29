2017 review: 9 films in Rs 100cr club but Bollywood has a dry year

Team ‘Baahubali’ has contributed over 4 percent of the total earnings of the Celebrity 100 list.

The Indian film industry has been struggling to add to its collections, with Bollywood particularly lagging.

After a weak 2016, 2017 turned out to be worse: collections for the Hindi film industry fell to Rs 3,300 this year compared to Rs 3,700 crore last.

What's worse, if the share of Baahubali: The Conclusion is not counted, Bollywood’s revenue would have been worse.

The Hindi version of Baahubali 2 raked in approximately Rs 500 crore worldwide. Other high grossers were Golmaal Again (Rs 205 crore) and Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 206 crore in the first seven days of its release). The three films together have grossed Rs 900 crore, and could end up at over Rs 1,000 crore.

Other top earners in the top 10 list include Judwaa 2, Raees, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Tubelight, Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kaabil. These films together got Rs 813.54 crore contributing 43 percent of the total earnings. So, the top 10 films have a 50 percent share in the total business.

Although the year saw better footfalls in comparison to 2016, there were fewer films that did notable business. Around 263 Hindi films were released in 2017 and out of these 19 films were in the 50 crore club, 26 films hovered around the Rs 30 crore mark and more than 70 films grossed Rs 1 crore or more.

Bollywood sees mixed fortunes over past few years

Performance of Bollywood films have been in the same trajectory in the last two years. A total of 225 movies were released in 2016 and the top 50 movies contributed around 96 percent of the overall net box office collection.

Earnings from top 50 movies have been on a decline since 2014, indicating that the domestic theatricals’ revenue from Bollywood movies hasn’t grown over the last three years.

Both the years, 2016 and 2017, had 26 movies in the Rs 30 crore club but these movies contributed 80 percent to overall net domestic box office collection in 2016.

While there were seven movies that crossed Rs 100 crore mark in 2016 and the number has almost been the same since last five years, the current year had nine films that grossed more than Rs 100 crore.

Another important aspect in analysing profitability is whether the films that had a good run at the box office generated profits. Films like Fan, Shivaay, Kaabil are examples of movies that raked in good collections at the box office but failed to be profitable. Kaabil earned Rs 86.54 crore with a budget of Rs 89 crore and Shivaay minted Rs 84.83 crore with a massive budget of Rs 103 crore.