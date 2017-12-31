Bollywood in 2017: A look at the few hits and many flops this year

When 2016 proved to be a dry year for the Indian film industry, particularly for its coffers, a lot was expected from 2017. But to the disappointment of most of the stakeholders, the year gone by did not do much to improve the industry's fortunes.

Over the last 12 months, many a film hit the theatres with a lot of money and expectations riding on them. However, most of them turned out to be wet fireworks and even star power did not prove to be the saving grace it once was.

Of course, there were a few golden nuggets here and there to collect and cherish. One such film was Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which released in April and went on to smash a lot of Box Office records.

In fact, the film performed better than even the wildest optimistic expectation of film trade experts, enjoying an uninterrupted run of 100 days. Such was the success of the film that new releases simply seemed to go untouched and did not dent its revenue one bit.

Trade reports say that the distributor share of the film in Hindi was Rs 251 crore, while across India in all languages it was Rs 625 crore. The film came as good news for exhibition companies as well. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Rahul Puri, MD of Mukta Arts, had said that the company received 20 percent of their yearly revenue in just six weeks of Baahubali’s run.

“Exhibition business is strongly related tp the quality of content in theatres. Quarter one had Baahubali 2 that did phenomenally well and that helped to boost the entire space,” Puri said.

The first quarter of 2017 saw 25 films releasing in cinema halls, but only four of these films could hold their own. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh pointed out that with a few hits and more flops, everything goes back to square one, adding that the ratio of flops to hits continued to be at an all-time high this year.

The second quarter brought with it even more flops, with Salman Khan's Tubelight being the biggest disappointment. Out of the 28 films released in those three months, only Hindi Medium starring Irrfan Khan was appreciated by the audience and was declared a hit, having collected Rs 77.61 crore in India with a budget of Rs 23 crore.

The disappointing run of Bollywood in the first half of the year continued in the third quarter as well. The industry was haunted by a series of flops like Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Jagga Jasoos, which could rake in only Rs 52.60 crore with a budget of Rs 131 crore, and Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry met Sejal, which brought in just Rs 62 crore despite costing Rs 119 crore to make.

However, as has been the case for the last few years, Akshay Kumar provided a fresh lease of life to the industry with his film Toilet, which was both critically and commercially successful. Having earned Rs 132 crore, Toilet was termed as one of the best things that happened in 2017 by none other than Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

In addition to this, small budget films like Bareilly ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhan inspired some confidence in the industry after earning Rs 34 crore and Rs 41.98 crore, respectively, with budgets of Rs 20 crore and Rs 25 crore.

The second half of 2017 saw more flops like Baadshaho, Poster Boys, Daddy, Simran, Lucknow Central, Haseena Parkar, Bhoomi. One film that stood out during this time was Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 that added Rs 132 crore to its kitty.

The final quarter of the year got off to a dismal start with the film Chef after it recorded total wash out numbers in the first week. But the multi-starrer Golmaal Again, which had Ajay Devgn in the leading role, turned the tide and touched the Rs 200 crore mark, making the Diwali holiday interesting for movie buffs.

Vidya Balan’s Tumahari Sulu, which was playing on screens in November, continued its winning streak for a long time but primarily because of a dearth of content. In December, when the industry was struggling for revenue, Fukrey Returns brought in a welcome change after hitting the Rs 50 crore mark. The success of the film was remarkable as not many small budget films typically see this kind of return on investment.

Tubelight may have faltered at the box office but Salman Khan had something more in store for his fans before the New Year was brought in. This came in the form of Tiger Zinda Hai, which made its debut with Rs 33.75 crore on the first day, having been released on 4,600 screens.

The film is expected to amass Rs 110 crore in the opening weekend itself, which is excellent given the generally downbeat pulse of India’s film business this year.