Bengali film Amazon Obhijan to cater to pan India audience

This Christmas, an estimated 150 theatres across 30 cities in the country will screen Bengali film 'Amazon Obhijaan', shot extensively in the Amazon forests.

Apart from the six metros, 'Amazon Obhijaan' will also be screened in tier-II and tier-III cities such as Bokaro, Dhanbad, Faridabad, Dehradun, Surat, Jamnagar and Vishakhapatnam and other cities also.

The screening of the film started in these places from today and the makers of the film aim to reach out to a sizeable Bengali population settled in different states across the country, a SVF statement said today.

The film, Amazon Obhijan, was released in West Bengal yesterday and it is a sequel to the 2013 blockbuster movie 'Chander Pahar'.

While 'Chander Pahar' was based on the classic children's adventure tale by popular Bengali writer Bibhutibhusan Bandyopadhyay, the story of 'Amazon Obhijaan' is written, scripted and directed by Kamaleswar Mukherjee.

The expedition, led by Bengali superstar Dev as Shankar, across rivers, jungles inhabited by wild animals and reptiles looks real, as the film was shot in real locations in Brazil, Mukherjee said.

The shooting took place for months, he said.

South African actor David James plays the role of adventurer Marco Florian while Russian actress Svetlana Gulakova plays Marco’s daughter Anna Florian and they join Shankar during his quest for El Dorado.