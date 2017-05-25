Baahubali 2, Dangal ruling overseas mkt; here’s why Indian films are doing well abroad

Moneycontrol News

Indian films are creating waves in the overseas market and the two star performers, Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion, are proof of this. The two films have grossed collections worth Rs 1,500 crore worldwide, individually.

Exuding confidence in both the movies, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that ‘the resounding success of #Baahubali2 and #Dangal globally reiterates the fact that language is no deterrent if content is strong enough’.

Worldwide box office collections of the second part of the Baahubali franchise was at Rs 1,518.57 crore 25 days after its release and is continuing to perform strong in the international movie market. Film’s Hindi and Telugu version have contributed to 60 percent of the total collections.

Baahubali’s success highlights the trend of rising interest in Telugu movies abroad.

According to a FICCI-Frames report, share of overseas theatricals in the Indian movie business grew by 14 percent from Rs 9.5 billion in 2015 to Rs 10.9 billion last year.

A major contributor to this increase was the successful running of south Indian movies in theatres abroad. Their share went up by around 10 percent over the previous year to reach 62 percent of the overseas theatricals in 2016.

The US is one of the main markets for Indian films and it contributes 85 percent of the overseas revenue and 5-10 percent of overall box office collections. Increasing profits of Telugu films can be attributed to the large Telugu speaking population in the US in the 35-40 age group.

The foothold of Telugu films in the US market is as strong as Hindi films as a big Telugu movie gets a similar screen count as a Hindi movie: around 300-400 cinemas.

On completion of its four weeks on May 18, the Prabhas-starrer collected a total of USD 19,413,600 (Rs 125.35 crore) from both USA (USD 18,638,962) and Canada (USD 774,638).

The fourth week’s weekend business of the film in North America crossed USD 20 million and the film continued its supremacy in the country despite new releases. On May 21 the movie grossed USD 19,189,722 in USA and USD 822,927 in Canada, taking the total to USD 20,012,649 (Rs 129.16 crore).

Another market that is welcoming Indian movies with open arms is China.

The Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal proved to be a game changer for Indian movies in the neighbouring country. Until May 22, the film collected a total of Rs 1,471 crore. This included India business at Rs 516 crore and the overseas business was Rs 955 crore. The overseas pie includes China box office collection at approximately Rs 731 crore.

In the third week in China, the film grossed a total of Rs 753.23 crore.

Fri: Rs 40.38 crore

Sat: Rs 108.77

Sun: Rs 75.8 crores

Mon: Rs 21.88 crore

Apart from US and China, other important markets for Indian films are Australia, Malaysia, South Africa, Dubai and UK. Also, newer markets have opened up in Middle-East and Europe over the past few years.