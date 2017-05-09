Baahubali 2 crosses Rs 1,000cr box office collections, eyes Rs 1,500 cr

Moneycontrol News

After a sluggish performance in 2016, the Indian film industry is making a comeback with a series of hits this year, one of them being the magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

The movie has set a benchmark for other successful ventures by crossing many box office collection targets in the fastest possible time.

The second part of the franchise has earned more than Rs 1,000 crore gross at the worldwide box office in ten days. And, is slated to go past Rs 1,400-1,500 crore in the overall collections.

On the domestic front, SS Rajamouli’s work has given a strong performance and collected a massive Rs 80.75 crore after the second weekend taking its 10-day total to Rs 327.75 crore for the Hindi business. With this, Baahubali became the fastest film to hit the Rs 300 crore-mark in India business.

The worldwide collection of the Hindi version reached Rs 508 crore. This is the first film to have raked in approximately Rs 854 crore in India business (all languages) and it is not far from landing Rs 1,000 crore in its kitty from the India business alone.

By the end of second weekend, Baahubali had raced towards Rs 100 crore-mark making it the first Indian film to cross the target in North America. Standing at the fourth place amid Indian films in the overseas business, the movie made Rs 193 crore after 10 days. In North America, Baahubali 2 gave a stellar performance and until May 7 the film collected around USD 15,800,969 in the USA, USD 554,909 in Canada taking the total to USD 16,355,878 (Rs 105.17 crore).

Between first and the second weekend, the Prabhas-starrer recorded a difference of mere 36.91 percent with collections of Rs 128 crore and Rs 80.75 crore, respectively.

The second part of the Baahubali franchise is way ahead in the game as the record made by Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal for all languages was already broken by the former. It has also surpassed its predecessor Baahubali: The Beginning that collected Rs 300 crore in the first nine days after its release.

This Indian blockbuster stands at top of the list of highest grosser with Rs 700 crore in collections. The other movies on the chart are Baahubali with Rs 400 crore; Dangal, Sultan, PK, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan falling in Rs 300 crore club; Dhoom 3, Robot, Kick, and Chennai Express grossing around Rs 200 crore.

(Sources: Rentrak and Box Office India)