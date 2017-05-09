App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
May 09, 2017 06:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Baahubali 2 crosses Rs 1,000cr box office collections, eyes Rs 1,500 cr

After a sluggish performance in 2016, Bollywood is making a comeback with a series of hits this year, one of them being the magnum opus Baahubali 2: The conclusion.

Baahubali 2 crosses Rs 1,000cr box office collections, eyes Rs 1,500 cr
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Maryam Farooqui

Moneycontrol News

After a sluggish performance in 2016, the Indian film industry is making a comeback with a series of hits this year, one of them being the magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

The movie has set a benchmark for other successful ventures by crossing many box office collection targets in the fastest possible time.

The second part of the franchise has earned more than Rs 1,000 crore gross at the worldwide box office in ten days. And, is slated to go past Rs 1,400-1,500 crore in the overall collections.

On the domestic front, SS Rajamouli’s work has given a strong performance and collected a massive Rs 80.75 crore after the second weekend taking its 10-day total to Rs 327.75 crore for the Hindi business. With this, Baahubali became the fastest film to hit the Rs 300 crore-mark in India business.

The worldwide collection of the Hindi version reached Rs 508 crore. This is the first film to have raked in approximately Rs 854 crore in India business (all languages) and it is not far from landing Rs 1,000 crore in its kitty from the India business alone.

By the end of second weekend, Baahubali had raced towards Rs 100 crore-mark making it the first Indian film to cross the target in North America. Standing at the fourth place amid Indian films in the overseas business, the movie made Rs 193 crore after 10 days. In North America, Baahubali 2 gave a stellar performance and until May 7 the film collected around USD 15,800,969 in the USA, USD 554,909 in Canada taking the total to USD 16,355,878 (Rs 105.17 crore).

Between first and the second weekend, the Prabhas-starrer recorded a difference of mere 36.91 percent with collections of Rs 128 crore and Rs 80.75 crore, respectively.

The second part of the Baahubali franchise is way ahead in the game as the record made by Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal for all languages was already broken by the former. It has also surpassed its predecessor Baahubali: The Beginning that collected Rs 300 crore in the first nine days after its release.

This Indian blockbuster stands at top of the list of highest grosser with Rs 700 crore in collections. The other movies on the chart are Baahubali with Rs 400 crore; Dangal, Sultan, PK, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan falling in Rs 300 crore club; Dhoom 3, Robot, Kick, and Chennai Express grossing around Rs 200 crore.

(Sources: Rentrak and Box Office India)

tags #Business #Entertainment

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.