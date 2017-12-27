Apart from film, TV success, it is Salman Khan's brand value that helps him stay on top

The second half of 2017 gave Salman Khan all the reasons he needed to sport a smile on his 52nd birthday. The actor once again became the richest celebrity in India and his latest movie Tiger Zinda Hai saw record collections in the first five days following its release.

It was 29 years ago when Salman Khan first stepped foot in the film industry and it didn’t take him too long to become a recognised face. Although his debut film was the 1988 release Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, in which he played a supporting role, in just one-year Khan starred as the protagonist in the hit film Maine Pyaar Kiya, which made him an instant success.

But Khan’s success is not restricted to films alone. Between October 2016 and September 2017, the star raked in as much as Rs 232 crore, primarily on the back of endorsements of several consumer-facing brands. Although he wasn't always a big name in the endorsement business, Khan soon cashed in on his popularity and bagged many brand endorsements like Relaxo, Britannia Tiger biscuits and Revital, among others.

Success of his films like Dabangg, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Sultan not only got him big box office collections, but also made many brands run after him to endorse their products. Of course, the 'man of the masses' and the 'Robin Hood' image helped him sell a lot of those products as well.

One of the reasons for Khan’s rising popularity was the launch of the Being Human foundation in 2007, which gets most of its money from royalty from the sale of Being Human merchandise. Being Human is a well-known fashion brand both in India and abroad, particularly in Europe and West Asia. According to marketing experts, the Being Human brand has been beneficial for the actor on two fronts. Firstly, it helped him grow as a brand and secondly, it successfully overshadowed his bad boy image.

Coming back to the success of the films he stars in, Salman has delivered eight blockbusters and one hit since the turn of the decade. In the last eight years, the only films of his that did not score well at the Box Office were 2017 release Tubelight, which earned Rs 114 crore in collections, and 2014 film Jai Ho, which could only amass Rs 109 crore.

Khan's release from last year Sultan minted Rs 418 crore in India and Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2015 had collected revenue of Rs 422 crore. His new release Tiger Zinda Hai is close on the heels of Baahubali: The Conclusion, which took both domestic and overseas markets by storm. Tiger Zinda Hai's first weekend business at Rs 114.75 crore is one the largest collections for a Hindi film for the first weekend, beating Sultan’s record of Rs 105 crore.

From silver screen to small screen, Salman Khan has left no stone unturned to reach out to his audiences. He made his television debut with the show Dus ka Dum as a host in 2008 and the show achieved top rating. Since 2010, Khan has been hosting the show Big Boss, which has not only boosted his popularity but brought home fat paychecks. If one were to make an educated guess, Khan is bound to top the list of highest-earning celebrities once again.