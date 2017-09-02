App
Sep 02, 2017 07:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho makes money; Ayushmann's Shubh Mangal Savdhaan gets lauded

Baadshaho making Rs 10.32 crore on its opening day while Shubh Mangal Saavdhan made only Rs 3 crore.

ByTasmayee Laha Roy
With Baadshaho making Rs 10.32 crore on its opening day, box office started the month on a happy note. Milan Luthra's multi-starrer Baadshaho which has Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Illeana D'Cruz , Esha Gupta among others, is one of the top ten films of the year in terms of first-day collections.

Critics, however, are happier with RS Prasanna's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film that made only about Rs 3 crore as opening day collections, according to BoxOfficeIndia, won the race in terms of content and performance.

The Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer film deals with a plot around the protagonist's impotency and his efforts to cure it.

"The audience is finally opening up to such mature content that is aesthetically dealt with and actors like Anshumann are doing extreme justice to the roles," said film trade analyst Atul Mohan.

"Anshumann is the Amol Palekar of today's Bollywood who is not mainstream but still wins heart with the roles he plays and the justice he does to them," added Mohan.

The film, however, is not a mass film and hence failed to make as much as a typical masala Bollywood flick.

Critics said Baadshaho drew crowds because of Ajay Devgn's fan base and the film's star cast. The plot of this story, set during emergency, revolved around a group of thugs who plan to steal confiscated gold. But its weakness did not hold back people who went to see the movie to watch their favourite stars.

Baadshaho had another advantage over Prasanna's film: the former released in huge numbers in single screens too. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan saw a 1300 screen release as against 2900 for Baadshaho.

Baadshaho is expected to collect as much as Rs 35 crore during the weekend.

tags #box office collection #Entertainment

