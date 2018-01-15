App
Jan 15, 2018
Jan 15, 2018 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

90th annual Academy awards: All you need to know about this year’s Oscars

The 90th annual Academy awards is scheduled to be held on March 4.

While all eyes are on the 90th annual academy awards, voting for the Oscar nominations got over on January 12 and the ballot process began on January 5. List of contenders for the awards will be announced on January 23 and final voting will take place for eight days beginning on Feb. 20. The winners will be revealed eleven days later on March 4.

The award ceremony has been moved to March from its usual February end slot to avoid clashing with Winter Olympics that is slated to be held from  February 9- 25 in South Korea. The event will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and this will be his second appearance as a host.

For the 2017 edition, around 7,258 members of the motion picture academy were eligible to vote which is up by more than 550 from last year’s total tally of 6,687. This year there was online voting due to which the voter participation increased.

Which films could qualify to be in the contender’s list for Oscars?

Best Picture

According to a Forbes report, there are as many 36 films that can compete for the Oscars this year. Films like Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, Call Me By Your Name, The Post, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Lady Bird, Get Out and Big Sick are the top eight contenders for the Best Film category.

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Other media reports speculate that films like The Disaster Artist, Get Out, The Greatest Showman I, Tonya and Lady Bird can be nominated to battle it out under the best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks – The Post

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain – Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins – The Shape Of Water

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep – The Post

Michelle Williams – All The Money In The World

