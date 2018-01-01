5 changes CBFC suggested to Padmavati before granting U/A certificate

Just when 2017 was about to end, makers of the movie Padmavati got a welcome relief after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) said it would grant it the release nod with a U/A certificate.

In a recent media interview, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi dismissed rumours that the film had been cleared with 26 cuts, adding that the movie was approved without any cuts but with five 'suggested' changes.

He added the makers had agreed to make the modifications.

The changes

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been asked to make sure the disclaimer clearly mentions that the movie does not vouch for being historically accurate.

The board also suggested the movie drop the 'i' at the end of the word Padmavati, so as to make it clear the film has picked up creative material from the fictional poem Padmavat. The move attracted plenty of criticism on social media.

The song Ghoomar in the film attracted a lot of controversies. The point of objection was that a Rajput queen would never dance in public. CBFC has asked to make changes to the song.

The censor board also asked to modify "incorrect/misleading" references to historical places.

Another bone of contention was the practice of Sati depicted in the film. The Rajput family and fringe group Karni Sena said that the practice was glorified in the film. Hence, CBFC asked the filmmakers to add a disclaimer saying the film in no manner endorses or condones the practice.

The board chief said the suggested changes had been shared with producers Viacom and Bhansali, who attended the feedback session post the screening and the latter are in agreement with the changes.

Considering the complexities and concerns around the film, the CBFC had appointed a special panel to provide perspective to the final decision of the censor board's official committee. The panel included Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr Chandramani Singh and professor K K Singh of the Jaipur University.

Padmavati got stuck in controversy after various Rajput groups alleged that it distorts history in its depiction of Padmavati -- a purported 12th-century queen who became the subject of the obsession of ruler Alauddin Khilji -- a claim repeatedly denied by the director.

The release date for Padmavati is not yet known.