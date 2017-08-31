App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Aug 31, 2017 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expensive touch-up: French President Macron spends Rs 19 lakh on make-ups

Apart from Defense, Economic Affairs and Education, French President Emmanuel Macron has to keep tabs on his make-up

Expensive touch-up: French President Macron spends Rs 19 lakh on make-ups

Moneycontrol News 

Ever since he became President of France in May 2017, Emmanuel Macron has run up a whopping 26,000 euros (an equivalent of Rs 19,76,148) on his cosmetics and make-up bill.

As per several media reports, this amount was spent on a personal make-up artist that the French President hired to beautify himself.

The President's office at Elysee Palace, while confirming the stated amount, has defended the move by saying that a contractor had been called as a matter of urgency.

President Macron's aides have said that spending on makeup would be significantly reduced hereafter.

Macron’s makeup artist had reportedly submitted two bills, one for 10,000 euros and another for 16,000 euros.

Macron, however, is no exception to the rule. It seems like grooming is something all the French presidents in the global fashion capital enjoy.

The President's office had told French media houses that the figures were much higher for former presidents Francois Hollande and Nicholas Sarkozy when it came to their personal maintenance bills.

The gross figures of previous presidents’ make-up bills included 30,000 euros per quarter for Hollande and 24,000 euros per quarter for Sarkozy.

The exorbitant amount comes to light in the backdrop of a comment by Macron last month at the G20 Summit where he mentioned that the number of children birthed by African women was holding back the continent as a 'civilisation'.

His comments were labelled as reflecting “ideological supremacy”, and were also termed as being based on conflated statistics.

A social activist's tweet went viral regarding this:

However, all these amounts probably fade away when one looks at the amount former French president Hollande used to pay his barber: An annual 107,681 euros, which when converted to INR amounts to almost Rs 82 lakh.

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain vs AS Saint-Etienne - Paris, France - August 25, 2017 Former President of France Francois Hollande in the stands REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes - RC19C9D0CEE0

Former French President Francois Hollande used to pay his barber an annual salary of 107,681 Euros, which amount to an estimated Rs 82 lakhs (Pic courtesy: Reuters) 

In India, Prime Minister Modi was accused of being exorbitant while wearing a suit that had his name written in pinstripes in gold when Barack Obama was visiting in 2015.

It was later auctioned by the PM in Surat after the criticism, and the money was redirected towards the Swachh Bharat initiative.

(Figures are in currency rates of One Euro = Rs 76.10)

tags #trends #World News

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.