Expensive touch-up: French President Macron spends Rs 19 lakh on make-ups

Moneycontrol News

Ever since he became President of France in May 2017, Emmanuel Macron has run up a whopping 26,000 euros (an equivalent of Rs 19,76,148) on his cosmetics and make-up bill.

As per several media reports, this amount was spent on a personal make-up artist that the French President hired to beautify himself.

The President's office at Elysee Palace, while confirming the stated amount, has defended the move by saying that a contractor had been called as a matter of urgency.

President Macron's aides have said that spending on makeup would be significantly reduced hereafter.

Macron’s makeup artist had reportedly submitted two bills, one for 10,000 euros and another for 16,000 euros.

Macron, however, is no exception to the rule. It seems like grooming is something all the French presidents in the global fashion capital enjoy.

The President's office had told French media houses that the figures were much higher for former presidents Francois Hollande and Nicholas Sarkozy when it came to their personal maintenance bills.

The gross figures of previous presidents’ make-up bills included 30,000 euros per quarter for Hollande and 24,000 euros per quarter for Sarkozy.

The exorbitant amount comes to light in the backdrop of a comment by Macron last month at the G20 Summit where he mentioned that the number of children birthed by African women was holding back the continent as a 'civilisation'.

His comments were labelled as reflecting “ideological supremacy”, and were also termed as being based on conflated statistics.



Macron's makeup artist billed €26K...for making him up during speeches and he derides African women for 7kids?

We don't use 26k for makeup! https://t.co/aphn3NTT0A

— Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) August 24, 2017

A social activist's tweet went viral regarding this:

However, all these amounts probably fade away when one looks at the amount former French president Hollande used to pay his barber: An annual 107,681 euros, which when converted to INR amounts to almost Rs 82 lakh.

Former French President Francois Hollande used to pay his barber an annual salary of 107,681 Euros, which amount to an estimated Rs 82 lakhs (Pic courtesy: Reuters)

In India, Prime Minister Modi was accused of being exorbitant while wearing a suit that had his name written in pinstripes in gold when Barack Obama was visiting in 2015.

It was later auctioned by the PM in Surat after the criticism, and the money was redirected towards the Swachh Bharat initiative.

(Figures are in currency rates of One Euro = Rs 76.10)