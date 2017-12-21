Elon Musk accidentally reveals his mobile number on his Twitter account

Elon Musk may be planning to colonise Mars, but he's still prone to making minor mistakes. On Tuesday, Tesla Motors' boss accidentally tweeted his private mobile number on his Twitter page.

Musk, who had once stated that people make mistakes because ‘we are stupid’ accidentally revealed his mobile phone number to over 1.6 crore of his Twitter followers. The mistake happened after he tweeted - a private message meant for John Carmack, co-founder of Oculus VR - stated a report in The Telegraph.

In the now deleted tweet, Musk asked Carmack whether he had time to talk to him and then gave his mobile phone number. Soon the news about the incident circulated across the online sites. Realising his mistake, Musk soon deleted the tweet to prevent further embarrassment.

Source: Al Boe BREAKING NEWS, Twitter

The SpaceX chief also gave a lighter twist to the entire saga after he redirected the number to play a recorded message originally from the popular video game ‘God of War’. "By the Gods you've done it…somehow you've found your way here to me. I offer you my congratulations and my respect," states the recorded message according to reports.

The entire episode could well be giving a glimpse to the erratic yet fascinating lifestyle of Elon Musk, that has made him one of the most popular figure in the global arena.

The South Africa-born Musk who has astounded the world with his revolutionary ideas has also been quite open about his opinions and private life. His posts on his Twitter account range from his future ambitions and tales about emotional insecurities and highs he experienced in his private life.