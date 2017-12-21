App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Dec 21, 2017 12:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elon Musk accidentally reveals his mobile number on his Twitter account

The mistake happened after Musk accidentally published what was supposed to be a private message to John Carmack, co-founder of Oculus VR

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Elon Musk may be planning to colonise Mars, but he's still prone to making minor mistakes. On Tuesday, Tesla Motors' boss accidentally tweeted his private mobile number on his Twitter page.

Musk, who had once stated that people make mistakes because ‘we are stupid’ accidentally revealed his mobile phone number to over 1.6 crore of his Twitter followers. The mistake happened after he tweeted - a private message meant for John Carmack, co-founder of Oculus VR - stated a report in The Telegraph.

In the now deleted tweet, Musk asked Carmack whether he had time to talk to him and then gave his mobile phone number. Soon the news about the incident circulated across the online sites. Realising his mistake, Musk soon deleted the tweet to prevent further embarrassment.

Untitled

related news

Source: Al Boe BREAKING NEWS, Twitter

The SpaceX chief also gave a lighter twist to the entire saga after he redirected the number to play a recorded message originally from the popular video game ‘God of War’. "By the Gods you've done it…somehow you've found your way here to me. I offer you my congratulations and my respect," states the recorded message according to reports.

The entire episode could well be giving a glimpse to the erratic yet fascinating lifestyle of Elon Musk, that has made him one of the most popular figure in the global arena.

The South Africa-born Musk who has astounded the world with his revolutionary ideas has also been quite open about his opinions and private life. His posts on his Twitter account range from his future ambitions and tales about emotional insecurities and highs he experienced in his private life.

tags #Elon Musk #Tesla #trends #Twitter #world

most popular

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Midcaps likely to end 2017 on a high note; 10 stocks which doubled your wealth

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Motilal Oswal sees Nifty at 11,650 in 12 months; lists 5 stocks to keep on radar for 2018

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Bitcoin drops more than 12% as top cryptocurrency marketplace starts supporting rival bitcoin cash

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.