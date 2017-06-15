'Election King' who's never won once files ballot paper for 172nd time. This time for Prez polls

K Padmarajan has fought 171 elections over the last 29 years but never won any. Not disheartened by his record, he has now filed for the Presidential nomination papers this time.

The 57-year old homeopathic doctor-turned-businessman from Salem, Tamil Nadu, known as the ‘Election King’, Padmarajan holds the Limca World record for being the most unsuccessful candidate in elections. He hopes one day to get into the Guinness World Records as well.

His election effort have cost nearly Rs 20 lakh -- this is for the election deposit; he does not spend a single penny campaigning -- but everytime he contests an election, he prays that he loses it.

Padmarajan's fail record is without parallel: he has unsuccessfully contested elections against four prime ministers, 11 chief ministers, 13 union ministers and 15 state ministers, having filing nominations across the states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and New Delhi since 1988.

In total, he has contested eight presidential elections, 28 Lok Sabha elections, 35 Rajya Sabha elections and 51 Assembly and other local body elections so far.

Some of the commendable names on his opponents’ list include Presidents Pranab Mukherjee, Pratibha Patil, APJ Abdul Kalam and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, among others.

The highest number of votes Padmarajan was ever able to garner was 6,273 during the Tamil Nadu 2011 Assembly elections.

Last year, he wanted to contest against Narendra Modi in Vadodara, but his nomination was rejected.

What drives him to keep losing elections?

Padmarajan wants to prove a point: that elections can be fought by anyone, however only those with money can win them.

In an interview to AIB, he said he would name his party “Election King Failure Party” if he were to form one.

Voting for the Presidential Elections this time will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 17 at places fixed under the rules.

The vote count will be on July 20, four days before incumbent Pranab Mukherjee's term ends on July 24. The new President is set to assume office the following day.