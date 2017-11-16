Do as the Romans do? Amid debt-crisis, Rome considering using 'wish coins' thrown in fountains

Next time when you are on a Roman holiday, think twice before throwing coins into fountains for good luck.

Facing a debt crisis of more than USD 13.6 billion, Rome authorities are reportedly considering using the coins lobbed into the Trevi fountain - a fountain which is famous worldwide where people throw coins for wishes.

Traditionally, the money thrown into the 300-year-old fountain - estimated at around USD 1.18 million a year - was diverted to Caritas - a Catholic charity.

However, now, reports in Italian media suggest that Virginia Raggi, the city’s mayor, is toying with the idea of using the cash for worthy projects.

But why the fancy for this fountain?

As per local tradition, if one throws a coin in the fountain, it means one will return to Rome, two suggests a new romance and three will lead to marriage. Seems like a decent business proposition with no real input costs.

The Baroque masterpiece, designed by Nicola Slavi and Giuseppe Panini was completed in 1762.

The structure has been a magnet for visitors for centuries and especially so after Fellini's film La Dolce Vita where Anita Ekberg and Marcello Mastroianni were seen beside the fountain.

The madness even led a British woman go ahead and try taking a dip in the fountain in July last year. She ended up paying a fine of USD 450.

Like her, there have been many such Trevi bathers who have been fined.

As they say, Rome wasn't built in a day, one wonders whether its debt will take as much time to clear.