Jun 15, 2017 07:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yogi government to invite Akhilesh, Mayawati to June 21 yoga event

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to send the invitation to the leaders of all the political parties, former chief ministers and Assembly speakers, a senior government official told PTI today.

Yogi government to invite Akhilesh, Mayawati to June 21 yoga event

Rising above party politics, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to invite the leaders of all the political parties, including former chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, to its 'International Yoga Day' function on June 21.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to send the invitation to the leaders of all the political parties, former chief ministers and Assembly speakers, a senior government official told PTI today.

The main function on June 21 will be held at the sprawling Ramabai Ambedkar Maidan in the state capital here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adityanath will lead around 55,000 yoga enthusiasts in performing 'asanas' (yoga postures) at the maidan, he added.

The programme, which is being organised by the AYUSH Ministry, is also likely to be attended by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other Union and state ministers, said the official.

Former chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Mayawati (BSP), Narayan Dutt Tiwari (formerly with the Congress), Kalyan Singh (BJP) and former governor Motilal Vora would be invited to the function among others.

Lucknow District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, who is overseeing the preparations for the function, said he had received the list of those who would have to be invited and added that the invites would be sent out soon.

