App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent affairs trends
Apr 21, 2017 10:07 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Yogi Adityanath follows PM Modi, bans lal batti in UP from today

In an order issued by the Chief Minister's office said the use of blue and red beacon lights by ministers and officials was being ended from Friday. However, they would be allowed on the escort vehicles.

Yogi Adityanath follows PM Modi, bans lal batti in UP from today

Two days after the union cabinet put an end to use of red beacon lights in all vehicles, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a midnight missive ordered the same with immediate effect across Uttar Pradesh.

In an order issued by the Chief Minister's office said the use of blue and red beacon lights by ministers and officials was being ended from Friday. However, they would be allowed on the escort vehicles.

Army vehicles, ambulances, fire brigades and police vehicles will exempt from this decision.

Red beacon to also stay with governor and Chief Justice of High Court.

CM Adityanath to curtail the security cover of politicians and others. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this decision and said it would go a long way in ending VIP culture in the country and bring relief to the people.

Soon after the cabinet decision on Wednesday, cabinet ministers Siddharthanath Singh and Rita Bahuguna Joshi had removed their beacons from official vehicles.

tags #Current Affairs #Narendra Modi #red beacon lights #Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister #Yogi Adityanath

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.