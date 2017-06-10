Xi Jinping snubs Nawaz Sharif after murder of Chinese teachers in Pakistan

In a rare snub to all-weather ally Pakistan, Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped a customary meeting with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Astana after the murder of two Chinese teachers in Balochistan.

Sharif returned from Astana after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on the sidelines of which he met Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Russia, among which conspicuously absent was a meeting with Xi.

Meanwhile, Chinese state-run media highlighted Xi’s meetings with Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Xi's unprecedented snub followed deep disappointment and grief among Chinese public over the slaying of the two Chinese citizens who were kidnapped last month from Quetta in Balochistan.

The two were brutally murdered reportedly by Islamic State (IS) militants, the news of which was made public ahead of the SCO summit held on June 8-9 in which India and Pakistan were admitted as members.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that the murders were no way connected to the USD 50 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which was opposed by the Baloch nationalists.

The CPEC is part of China's ambitious multi-billion Belt and Belt Road Initiative (BRI).

"This incident will not have any necessary connection with the BRI, nor with the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, meeting being held in Astana", Hua said.

China has deployed hundreds of workers for the CPEC which connects Gwadar port in Balochistan with China's Xinjiang through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Hua said Pakistan pays great attention to the protection of Chinese citizens in their institutions and made great efforts for their security.