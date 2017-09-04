Will Narendra Modi's meeting with Jinping set the stage for future ties?

Moneycontrol News

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Xiamen in China to attend the 9th BRICS summit, soon after the Cabinet reshuffle on Sunday, his bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping likely on Tuesday is acquiring the halo of an all-important truce.

According to media reports, Narendra Modi will meet Jinping on Tuesday around noon before he leaves for Myanmar.

Already the bonhomie between the two leaders was apparent when Modi and Jinping shared a warm handshake to greet each other.

The two leaders' meet follows the withdrawal of troops from the tri-junction area of Doklam after a 73-day standoff. The meeting will also be crucial as a stronger Sino-Indian relationship is believed to be the bedrock for future border talks.

The standoff, which started on June 16 after India stopped Chinese troops to build a wall in a tri-junction border shared by Sikkim along with China and India, was finally resolved last week.

The External Affairs Ministry announced on August 28 that both the parties - New Delhi and China - have decided to retract its troop from the disputed border in Doklam.

On Sunday, in what was indicative of a peace offering, Xi Jinping hinted at "peace" and "development" rather than "conflict and confrontation". He was added that the BRICS nations must use the chance offered by the meeting to try and solve "hotspot issues", not referring directly to the Doklam issue with India.

While India pushed for concerns over counter-terrorism by Pakistan in the BRICS summit, a BRICS joint declaration condemned the Pakistan terror organizations of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as reported by CNN News18.

The condemnation comes as a big diplomatic win for India as China had shunned the request calling it an inappropriate topic to be dealt with in the BRICS summit of 2017.

On August 31, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson of China Hua Chunying had said that India's concerns over counter terrorism will not be a part of BRICS summit discussions.

However, Jinping's comments on Sunday had reconciliatory grounds for the China-India relationship expected to be repaired during the 2-day summit schedule.