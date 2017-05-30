App
May 30, 2017 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Why you need to link your Aadhaar and mobile numbers to 'stay active'

Telecom operators such as Airtel and Idea have started sending SMSes to existing subscribers asking them to link their Aadhaar and mobile numbers.

Moneycontrol News

Two months after the government made Aadhaar mandatory for getting a new SIM card, telecom operators such as Airtel and Idea have started sending SMSes to existing subscribers asking them to link their Aadhaar and mobile numbers.

In March, the Department of Telecom (DoT) had directed mobile service providers to finish the e-KYC re-verification of existing subscribers  - prepaid and postpaid - by February 6, 2018.

There is no clarity yet on whether unverified numbers will be discontinued after that date, but Airtel has now put out ads at its stores reading: "Link your Aadhaar card to you number now to stay active!"

The March notice came after the Supreme Court said that all phone numbers in India need to have verified users.

In February, DoT met with UIDAI, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and Prime Minister’s Office to discuss way forward for the implementation.

According to the DoT note, telecom operators would have to intimate customers through advertisements and SMSes.

SMSes are also being circulated telling subscribers to visit a company store with their Aadhaar card and phone number details, after which fingerprint verification will be carried out and the entire process will be completed in 24 hours.

Other operators are also expected to follow suit.

The step comes amid efforts from the government to make Aadhaar the sole proof of identification, even as a legal battle continues over whether the 12-digit identification number is voluntary or mandatory.

