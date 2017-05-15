Why India is at greater risk from WannaCry

Moneycontrol News

India is at increasing risk of falling prey to ransomware, the malware that has been ravaging computer systems worldwide. A majority of the companies and individuals in the country are still using archaic iterations of the Windows operating system which make it vulnerable, and open to cyber attacks. It is critical to note that the virus, WannaCry, has used a flaw in a version of Microsoft Windows, which was first spotted by the US intelligence.

India is also home to a large number of pirated software users making the country an easy target.

So far the malware has hit about 150 countries, and warnings have been issued by several governments to ring-fence information stored on motherboards. Over 200,000 computers have come under the sway of this malicious malware.

In India, there have been minimal impact until now. According to a report in the Economic Times, the number of entities against which the malware onslaught was felt include Andhra Pradesh police system, four manufacturing companies, a couple of retailers, the India operations of a multinational, two banks and a Chennai facility of an automaker.

The Computer Emergency Response Team of India will conduct a session on "Prevention of WannaCry Ransomware Threat" at 11 AM today.

Hackers who call themselves Shadow Brokers use the malware to gain illegal access into your data files and block them promising to release them only after a ransom of USD 300 are paid in bitcoins.

With unconfirmed reports suggesting that there are about 50,000 bitcoin users in India, the virtual currency is a growing popular payment method.

Although the virus is on the wane, malware baiters, who have reportedly received USD 25,000 in ransom money, could come out with resilient worms which might prove ineffective against the best of patches.

Here is wishing us all good luck.