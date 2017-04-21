Why did China rename six places in Arunachal Pradesh? Here's all you need to know

Moneycontrol News

Earlier this month, China had accused India of ‘fuelling tensions’ and damaging its interests by allowing the Dalai Lama to visit Arunachal Pradesh. It had warned New Delhi to answer blows with blows if it chooses to ‘play dirty’.

It seems in retaliation to India’s move, Bejing decided to ‘standardise’ official names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh and termed its action as ‘legitimate’. But, the Indian government decided to take a firm stand and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday that no foreign country has the right to rename Indian cities.

Taking offence to China renaming six places in Arunachal Pradesh, India said that inventing names of states of a neighbour does not make illegal occupation legal.

Reacting to the issue, spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Gopal Baglay said Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India.

Aggravating the situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry also said that some more 'standardised' names of Arunachal towns will soon be made public.

According to an Economic Times report, the new names will be shown in the international diplomatic arena as proof of China's claims. China might even pull out old maps and records to show that these names existed for hundreds of years.

What is the Indo-China border dispute?

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC). While China claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, India asserts that the dispute covers Aksai Chin area which was occupied by China during the 1962 war.

The two sides have so far held 19 rounds of Special Representatives talks to resolve the boundary dispute.

Why did China decide to standardise names?

Standardisation of the names of six places in Arunachal Pradesh is part of China's move to "reaffirm the country's territorial sovereignty to the disputed region", according to the Global Times.

"The South Tibet region is located alongside China's southwestern border and India's north-eastern border where Sino-Indian border disputes are cantered," the report said.

It claimed that India "abruptly announced that it was officially designating the region as 'Arunachal Pradesh' but the Chinese government has neither recognised India's occupation of the region, nor the legitimacy of the province".

Reiterating that China's claims over the east section of India-China boundary in Arunachal Pradesh were clear and consistent, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said, "these names have been passed on from generation to generation by people who have lived there for generations, the Tibetan ethnic and Monpa ethnic groups."

The official names of the six places using the Roman alphabet are Wo'gyainling, Mila Ri, Qoidengarbo Ri, Mainquka, Bumo La and Namkapub Ri.

(With inputs from PTI)