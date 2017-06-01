Why are Maharashtra's farmers spilling milk on the streets?

Moneycontrol News

On World Milk Day, half a million farmers in Maharashtra began an indefinite strike, with some going to the extreme of spilling milk on a street in Shirdi. Chief among their demands is a loan waiver for agricultural produce.

As part of the strike, the farmers have decided not to take their produce local markets, not to supply milk to diaries and to obstruct trucks on highways bearing produce from reaching cities.

Two tankers heading towards Mumbai were damaged by protesting farmers on Thursday.

If the strike lasts for more than a couple of days, big cities in the state such as Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur may experience severe shortages of milk, fruits, vegetables and other daily necessities, said Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader and MP Raju Shetti.

Mumbai needs 55 lakh litre of milk per day of which 12 lakh litre comes from Kolhapur, 10 lakh from Ahmednagar, 15 lakh litre from Gujarat and 3 lakh litre from Karnataka, according to ANI.

The list of demands include agricultural loan waivers, implementing the Swaminathan Commission report on a rounded national farm policy, free drip and sprinkler irrigation, eight hours of free electricity daily, zero-interest loans, pensions for landholding farmers above the age of 60 and that the price of milk should be raised to Rs 50 per litre.

The farmers refused to negotiate with anyone other than Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who finally sent a representative to them on Tuesday morning. Talks have proved inconclusive so far.

Fadnavis agreed nominally to a loan waiver but not to a fixed timeline for its implementation.

In Sangamner, Ahmednagar, former state agriculture minister Balasaheb Thorat extended his support to the farmers.