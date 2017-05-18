App
May 18, 2017 01:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Who was Anil Madhav Dave? Know about the minister who passed away

Union environment minister Anil Madhav Dave passed away on Thursday, May 18 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. He was 60.

But, who was Anil Madhav Dave?

An expert in river conservation and a member of the parliamentary forum on global warming, environment was a subject close to Dave's heart. From his early days, he was involved in social and enviornment work.

He also founded a non-governmental organisation (NGO) called 'Narmada Samagra' for conservation of the river.

Early interests

Dave was born to Pushpa and Madhav Dave at Barnagar, district Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on July 6, 1956.

Besides politics, Dave was also passionate about flying. As an NCC Air Wing Cadet, he took his early flying lessons and found a lifetime passion. He held a private pilot licence and had once flown a Cessna aircraft around the banks of Narmada for 18 hours.

Dave's interests also included literature. A post-graduate in Commerce from Gujarati College in Indore, he had penned a number of books.

He inherited the legacy of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh from his grandfather Dadasaheb Dave and volunteered to be a Pracharak after completing higher studies.

Dave had also organised the World Hindi Conference in Bhopal and an international conference on the occasion of Simhastha (Kumbh) Mela in Ujjain.

Political Career

A two-time Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, Dave was known in the BJP as a man gifted with immaculate organisational skills.

He had a long time association with the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS) and shot into prominence in 2003 when he crafted the strategy leading to the defeat of Chief Minister Digvijay Singh.

Dave - who was a pracharak with RSS - was deputed to the BJP, right before the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections in 2003.

Following this, Uma Bharti who became the Chief Minister, made him Advisor to the CM.

As Rajya Sabha MP, he also served as a Member of Parliamentary Forum on Global Warming and Climate Change.

The leader from Madhya Pradesh was key party strategist and served as chief of its election management committee for the three times during the state assembly elections in 2003, 2008 and 2013 and Lok Sabha elections in 2004, 2009 and 2014.

He was known for his booth-level management and planning.

Dave was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2009 and has been on various committees including Chairman, Select Committee on Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill 2013.

 

