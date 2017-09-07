Where does India stand on the Rohingya refugee issue?

The Indian government wants to deport over 40,000 Rohingya Muslims who have been living in the country for almost half a decade and have declared them as "illegal immigrants".

In April, the Modi administration began mulling the deportation of Rohingya Muslim refugees - who flew to Bangladesh and India after violence erupted in Myanmar’s Rakhine state— on the premise of national security.

Around 14,000 Rohingyas in India are registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) while the rest are said to be staying illegally.

In April this year, matters escalated as the traders of Jammu Chamber threatened to identify and kill Rohingyas living in the state if the government did not deport them.

At that time, the state government disclosed that they have not found any Rohingya involved in militancy-related incidents. Although 17 FIRs had been registered against 38 of them, the offences are mostly related t0 illegal border crossings, the New Indian Express reported.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) also put up hoardings in the state, directing Rohingyas to leave Jammu and threatening consequences if they failed to do so.

Meanwhile, advocate Hunar Gupta, a member of the state BJP’s legal cell, filed a PIL in the High Court asking for deportation of Rohingya and Bangladeshi refugees from Jammu and Kashmir. Concerns were also raised about the refugees staying in a sensitive border state that is prone to terrorist activities.

During his visit to Myanmar earlier this week, Prime Minister Modi consolidated India’s ties with the neighbouring country, saying that India shares Myanmar’s concern over “extremist violence”

"When it comes to a big peace process or finding a solution to a special issue, we hope that all stakeholders can work together towards finding a solution which while respecting the unity and territorial integrity of Myanmar ensures peace, justice and dignity for all," Modi said in a statement.

The Prime Minister's statement came in the backdrop of recent violence in the Rakhine state where Rohingya militants allegedly attacked police posts killing 12 security personnel, the BBC reported. The clashes and subsequent military crackdown also resulted in the death of hundreds of miltants and some civilians, the Myanmar government has claimed.

Minister of State for Home ministry Kiren Rijiju, reiterating the Centre’s line of the argument, has claimed on August 9 that Rohingya refugees are prone to being recruited by terrorist organisations.

According to media reports, Indian and Bangladeshi intelligence agencies claim that Pakistani terrorist outfits are hiring Rohingyas from Bangladesh's refugee camps.

While the Rohingyas have been linked to terrorist groups in the subcontinent such as Jaish-e-Mohammad or Lashkar-e-Taiba, no concrete proof has yet been surfaced or made public.

Myanmar's State Counsellor and Nobel Peace Prize recipient Aung San Suu Kyi, is also facing increasing international pressure over the 125,000 Rohingya Muslims who have poured into Bangladesh in just two weeks.

Rijiju said on Tuesday that nobody should preach to India on the issue as the country has accommodated large number of refugees over time. The minister said that the Centre had directed the state governments to set up task forces and “identify and deport” Rohingyas, including those registered with the UNHCR.

"I want to tell the international organisations whether the Rohingyas are registered under the United Nations Human Rights Commission or not. They are illegal immigrants in India," Rijiju told the media.

The Centre argues that India does not have to consider the refugee status given by UN to the Rohingyas in India as the country is not a signatory to the UN Refugee Convention.

However, Rijiju had informed the Rajya Sabha in 2014 that, since India does not have a national law on treatment of refugees, "cases, which are prima facie justified on the grounds of a well founded fear of persecution on account of race, religion, sex, nationality, ethnic identity, membership of a particular social group or political opinion", qualify to be recommended to the Home Ministry for granting of Long Term Visa to the concerned people after security verification.

The United Nations has declared Rohingyas as "the most persecuted minority in the world". Myanmar does not grant Rohingyas citizenship as it considers them as immigrants from Bangladesh even though the community has lived in Myanmar for generations.

UN's Secretary General Antonio Guterres's spokesperson Farhan Haq said that Guerres is concerned about India's decision, adding that refugees should not be sent back to countries where they fear persecution once they are registered with the UN.

Haq also invoked UN's international principles of non-refoulement which holds that no nation should deport a refugee to territories where his life or freedom would be under threat based on his race, religion, nationality, or membership of a social or political group.

The Supreme Court is also hearing a petition, filed by two Rohingya immigrants, challenging the Indian government's decision to deport illegal Rohingya Muslims immigrants back to Myanmar. The Centre is supposed to give its reply to the apex court on September 11.

With inputs from PTI and Reuters.