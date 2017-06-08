We are constantly monitoring situation in Qatar: Sushma Swaraj

India is constantly monitoring the situation in Qatar, which is facing diplomatic isolation by four major Arab countries that have also closed air, sea and land links with it.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE and Bahrain announced on Monday they were cutting diplomatic ties and closing all connectivity links with Qatar, giving Qataris within their borders two weeks to leave.

"...We are constantly monitoring the situation in Qatar," External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said.

She was replying to a tweet seeking the government's help to bring back a few Indians stuck in Qatar.

"@SushmaSwaraj My brother wid other Indians stuck in Qatar wid storage of basic enmities,they need our govn help. Plz hlp to bring dem back (sic)," a Twitter user posted.

The four countries have suspended all flights to and from Qatar, pulled their ambassadors from Doha and ordered Qatari diplomats to leave.

The dispute has sparked the worst diplomatic crisis in the Arab world in years and raised fears it will cause further instability in an already-volatile region.

There are around 6.5 lakh Indians living and working in Qatar, according to the latest data.

Immediately after the development, Swaraj had said India's "only concern is about Indians there".

She had said the government was trying to find out if any Indian was stuck there and hoped things would get better soon.