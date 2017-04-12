App
Apr 12, 2017 10:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Watch: Understand the food wastage issue by grooving to 'Shape of You'

There has been a lot of hue and cry over the NDA government’s idea to fix portion sizes of dishes served in restaurants and hotels to curb food wastage.

Watch: Understand the food wastage issue by grooving to 'Shape of You'

There has been a lot of hue and cry over the NDA government’s idea to fix portion sizes of dishes served in restaurants and hotels to curb food wastage. Opinions are divided on social media as some question how can the government define people appetites, while others are in support of the move.

Only time will tell if the government will go ahead with its plan. But the fact remains that food wastage is a global problem and a video innovatively gets the message across by getting viewers to learn about the issue through a parody of Ed Sheeran's hit song Shape of You.

Released by Global Citizen, the video is an attempt to reiterate that one-third of the food produced for human consumption currently goes to waste every year.

While curbing food wastage may reduce your environmental footprint, it will not feed more hungry people. To address this issue, Global Citizen is also asking people to sign a petition calling on the European Union to halve its food waste by 2030.

 

