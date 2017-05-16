WannaCry ransomware: Sebi, exchanges beef up safeguards

Capital markets regulator Sebi and top stock exchanges have beefed up their cyber security systems to ward off any threat from the dreaded ransomware WannaCry, which has hit computers and networks in over 100 countries.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), which is already in the process of strengthening its rules for cyber security measures in the capital markets, is keeping a close eye on network security measures for its own systems as also for the overall marketplace, sources said.

Besides, the regulator is monitoring the steps being taken by the market infrastructure institutions and other entities.

The two leading exchanges -- BSE and NSE -- separately asked their respective trading members to take urgent steps to safeguard their systems from WannyCry, which has impacted companies across the globe. They have also asked the brokers to follow the instructions issued by the government in this regard.

Over the weekend, the ransomware hit systems in over 100 countries, including Russia and the UK, in one of the most widespread cyber attacks in history.

WannaCry encrypts the files on infected Windows systems and spreads through malicious attachments to emails.

BSE and NSE have strongly advised trading members to undertake "appropriate actions". They will have to ensure that all workstations and servers have the latest Microsoft patch.

Besides, antivirus updates needs to be pushed to all end users and servers.

Brokers will have to make the users aware about the threat and ensure that users do not download any suspicious attachments and/or browse suspicious/malicious links, the exchanges said.

They have been asked to maintain a backup of critical data and store it offline and/or at a different location.