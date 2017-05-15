WannaCry Ransomware hits two village panchayat computers in Kerala

Moneycontrol News

The global WannaCry ransomware cyber attack has found victims in computers of two village panchayats in Kerala.

Authorities in the panchayat offices say that they saw a message on their computer screen which stated that their files had been encrypted and that they would have to pay USD 300 in bitcoins to be able to access their data.

“On Friday evening, the officers present felt there was some virus as the systems were getting slow. Since it was time to leave, the officers shut down the system and thought they would check it on Monday. Today when they came to office, they saw the message. The systems have details related to property tax and panchayat accounts,” a panchayat office official told CNN-News18.

Nodal officer of Kerala Police Cyberdome, IG Manoj Abraham said that from the message it appears to be a ransomware attack and experts have been sent to verify the same. "We have sent our team to confirm the same. The four computers were networked, so they are already affected," he said.

Multiple organisations have been hit by Crypto-ransomoware called WannaCry. Infected users are unable to use their machines unless they pay a ransom in up to USD 300 in bitcoin.

The National Health Service in England is one of the largest to be affected with hospitals and doctor surgeries having to close. This is a global outbreak though. A researcher at AVG Avast said he had recorded 36,000 detections, Kaspersky followed this with 45,000 in 74 countries.

The ransomware is distributed via spam and then spreads within an organization like a worm. The exploit is known as MS17-010 and was previously patched by Microsoft.

However, Windows XP machines no longer receive updates, so are at particular risk. Machines using current Windows operating systems which have not been patched with March 15 updates are also at risk. This promotes the message that users should always update their software.