App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jun 06, 2017 10:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Wahhabism or fundamentalist Islam has made its way to Jammu and Kashmir, Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said.

Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir: Rajyavardhan Rathore
Unrest in Kashmir

Wahhabism or fundamentalist Islam has made its way to Jammu and Kashmir, Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said.

Speaking at the BJP state headquarters here, he noted that the situation in the Valley was under control and the government has given a free hand to the forces.

"Whatever is going on in Kashmir had developed in the ten years before 2014. Kashmir was known for Sufism, but in those ten years it has gradually moved towards Wahhabism," the Minister of state for Information and Broadcasting said.

"The situation in Kashmir is under control and the Army is independent and need not seek Delhi's permission before taking action," he said.

After attending a coordination meeting of MPs and MLAs at the party office, Rathore said the saffron party has been sweeping elections and people are getting its advantages.

Wahhabism is an Islamic doctrine and religious movement, often described as ultraconservative, austere, fundamentalist or puritan.

tags #Current Affairs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.