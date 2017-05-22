App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 22, 2017 11:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Virbhadra Singh, wife appear in Delhi court in disproportionate assets case

However, the judge posted the matter for argument to May 29 after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought time to file a reply to the bail pleas by Singh, his wife Pratibha and the others chargesheeted in the case.

Virbhadra Singh, wife appear in Delhi court in disproportionate assets case

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his wife today appeared in a special court here in connection with a nearly Rs 10 crore disproportionate assets case and sought bail.

However, the judge posted the matter for argument to May 29 after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought time to file a reply to the bail pleas by Singh, his wife Pratibha and the others chargesheeted in the case.

The CBI chargesheet, running into over 500 pages, has claimed that Singh had amassed assets worth around Rs 10 crore which were disproportionate to his total income during his tenure as a Union minister.

The final report, filed against Singh and eight others for the offences including forgery and corruption, arrayed around 225 witnesses and 442 documents. The report also named as accused LIC agent Anand Chauhan, who is at present in judicial custody.

Chauhan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 9 last year in a separate money laundering case related to the DA case. The matter was transferred by the Supreme Court to the Delhi High Court, which on April 6, 2016 had asked the CBI not to arrest Singh and directed him to join the probe.

On November 5 last year, the apex court had transferred Singh's plea from the Himachal Pradesh High Court to the Delhi High Court, saying it was not expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, but "simply" transferring the petition "in interest of justice and to save the institution (judiciary) from any embarrassment".

tags #CBI #Curretn Affairs #Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister #Virbhadra Singh

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.