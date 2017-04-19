App
Apr 19, 2017 02:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

VIP culture of beacon lights to end from May 1: Nitin Gadkari

"In a historic decision, the Cabinet has decided that beacon lights will be removed from all vehicles, barring emergency services vehicles, from May 1," Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

Seeking to end VIP culture, the Union Cabinet today decided that beacon light will be removed from all vehicles, including that of Prime Minister, from May 1.

Gadkari is the first minister to remove the beacon from his official vehicle.

The minister said "this government is a government of common masses and has decided to abolish VIP culture of beacon lights and sirens".

The notification in this regard will be issued soon, he said, adding that the decision is a democratic one.

