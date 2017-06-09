US to host PM Modi later this month: State Department

App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jun 09, 2017 07:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Modi is expected to travel to Washington at the invitation of US President Donald Trump for a meeting at the White House later this month. Actual dates of the meeting has not been announced yet.

Narendra_Modi

The US is looking forward to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington later this month, the State Department has said.

"We look forward to having the (Indian) Prime Minister here in Washington– I believe it's later this month," State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference yesterday.

Modi is expected to travel to Washington at the invitation of US President Donald Trump for a meeting at the White House later this month. Actual dates of the meeting has not been announced yet.

This would be Modi's first trip to the US under the Trump administration. The two leaders have spoken over phone for at least three times.

Under the previous Obama Administration, Modi had a record number of eight meetings with Barack Obama. Modi traveled to Washington three times and Obama made a historic trip to India to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations in 2015.

