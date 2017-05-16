UPPCL facing losses due to power theft, shortage of staff:

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation is losing around Rs 22.50 crore per day due the theft of power and shortage of staff, the All India Power Engineers Federation today said.

"According to the central power authority data, around 88 lakh 'Katia connections (illegal direct connection from power line)' were in Uttar Pradesh, where line loss is 30 per cent which is double the permissible limit of 15 per cent line loss," Chairman of All India Power Engineers Federation Shailendra Dubey said, adding in term of revenue, it is a loss of Rs 22.5 crore daily.

Dubey, while speaking to reporters in Vrindaban today, claimed if Uttar Pradesh adopts the system followed by Punjab, Gujarat and Maharashtra pilferage of power could be brought down to the minimun in the state.

He also attributed loss of revenue to shortage of staff

Suggesting that if UP follows the Gujarat model, where 46 dedicated police stations and 172 dedicated police squads work under the Chief Engineer who allots them the task of nabbing those involved in power thefts, he said that UP would need 200 dedicated police stations and 1,000 dedicated police squads for the purpose.