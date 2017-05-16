App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 15, 2017 09:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

UPPCL facing losses due to power theft, shortage of staff:

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation is losing around Rs 22.50 crore per day due the theft of power and shortage of staff, the All India Power Engineers Federation today said.

UPPCL facing losses due to power theft, shortage of staff:

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation is losing around Rs 22.50 crore per day due the theft of power and shortage of staff, the All India Power Engineers Federation today said.

"According to the central power authority data, around 88 lakh 'Katia connections (illegal direct connection from power line)' were in Uttar Pradesh, where line loss is 30 per cent which is double the permissible limit of 15 per cent line loss," Chairman of All India Power Engineers Federation Shailendra Dubey said, adding in term of revenue, it is a loss of Rs 22.5 crore daily.

Dubey, while speaking to reporters in Vrindaban today, claimed if Uttar Pradesh adopts the system followed by Punjab, Gujarat and Maharashtra pilferage of power could be brought down to the minimun in the state.

He also attributed loss of revenue to shortage of staff

Suggesting that if UP follows the Gujarat model, where 46 dedicated police stations and 172 dedicated police squads work under the Chief Engineer who allots them the task of nabbing those involved in power thefts, he said that UP would need 200 dedicated police stations and 1,000 dedicated police squads for the purpose.

tags #Business #Current Affairs

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.