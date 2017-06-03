UP govt to plant 6 crore saplings on World Environment Day

The Uttar Pradesh government will plant 6.34 crore saplings on the World Environment Day under 'Connecting People to Nature' theme, officials said here today.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth will release a 'smarika and citizen charter' at an event on June 5 here, additional chief secretary forest and environment Sanjiv Saran said.

Earlier this target was set for planting 1.34 crore saplings, which has now been increased to 6.34 crores, he said.

Claiming that forest area in the state has increased, the senior officer said a massive drive has been launched to free forest land from encroachers.

The drive, launched on March 19 and concluded on May 31, helped in freeing 836 hectare of forest land, he said, adding, efforts were on to get all the forest land freed by the year end.