Unemployment rate in UP higher than national average: Govt

The unemployment rate in Uttar Pradesh is higher than the national average and the Centre will soon join hands with the new state government to deal with the problem, Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said today.

He said in Lok Sabha that the national average of unemployment stood at 5.8 percent. While the unemployment rate in rural areas of the country was 3.4 percent, in the urban areas it was 4.4 percent.

In Uttar Pradesh, the rate of unemployment in rural areas was 5.8 per cent and in urban areas 6.5 per cent, which "is quite high", he said.

Dattatreya said he will soon coordinate with the new Uttar Pradesh government to resolve the problem. He said as many as 470 'Job Melas' were held across the country of which 21 were held in Uttar Pradesh.