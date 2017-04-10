App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent-affairs-trends
Apr 10, 2017 01:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Unemployment rate in UP higher than national average: Govt

Dattatreya said he will soon coordinate with the new Uttar Pradesh government to resolve the problem. He said as many as 470 'Job Melas' were held across the country of which 21 were held in Uttar Pradesh.

Unemployment rate in UP higher than national average: Govt

The unemployment rate in Uttar Pradesh is higher than the national average and the Centre will soon join hands with the new state government to deal with the problem, Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said today.

He said in Lok Sabha that the national average of unemployment stood at 5.8 percent. While the unemployment rate in rural areas of the country was 3.4 percent, in the urban areas it was 4.4 percent.

In Uttar Pradesh, the rate of unemployment in rural areas was 5.8 per cent and in urban areas 6.5 per cent, which "is quite high", he said.

Dattatreya said he will soon coordinate with the new Uttar Pradesh government to resolve the problem. He said as many as 470 'Job Melas' were held across the country of which 21 were held in Uttar Pradesh.

tags #Bandaru Dattatreya #Current Affairs #unemployment rate #Uttar Pradesh

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.