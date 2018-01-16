UIDAI's face authentication to be available for use from July 1 2018

Under fire from several quarters for the problems with Aadhaar, the UIDAI has added one more layer of authentication to the unique identity system. In less than a week's time after the introduction of virtual ID, UIDAI has now unveiled facial recognition protocols.

The new feature is mainly for people facing difficulty with other biometric authentication methods such as fingerprint and iris.

However, it will be allowed only in fusion mode. This means facial authentication can be used along with either iris scan, fingerprint scan or one time password.

UIDAI will provide services such as software development kits or registered device in different operating systems.

The details for implementation of face authentication will be released by March 1 2018 and it will be rolled out from the first of July 2018.

CNBC-TV18 caught up with, experts to understand the implementation and implications of the new system.