App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jan 15, 2018 10:11 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

UIDAI's face authentication to be available for use from July 1 2018

UIDAI's face authentication to be available for use from July 1 2018

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Under fire from several quarters for the problems with Aadhaar, the UIDAI has added one more layer of authentication to the unique identity system. In less than a week's time after the introduction of virtual ID, UIDAI has now unveiled facial recognition protocols.

The new feature is mainly for people facing difficulty with other biometric authentication methods such as fingerprint and iris.

However, it will be allowed only in fusion mode. This means facial authentication can be used along with either iris scan, fingerprint scan or one time password.

UIDAI will provide services such as software development kits or registered device in different operating systems.

The details for implementation of face authentication will be released by March 1 2018 and it will be rolled out from the first of July 2018.

CNBC-TV18 caught up with, experts to understand the implementation and implications of the new system.

Watch videos for more……

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Sensex@highs, inches closer to Mount 35K! 10 stocks which could give up to 40% return

Sensex@highs, inches closer to Mount 35K! 10 stocks which could give up to 40% return

Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count

Oil near three-year highs on output cuts despite rising North American rig count

Record highs likely to continue for Nifty; 4 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Record highs likely to continue for Nifty; 4 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.