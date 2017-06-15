App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Jun 14, 2017 09:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Two more farmers commit suicide in MP, taking the numbers to seven farm suicides in a week

The reports come in the wake of a slew of measures announced by the state government to mollify agitating farmers and death of five protesters in police firing in Mandsaur district on June 6.

Two more farmers commit suicide in MP, taking the numbers to seven farm suicides in a week

Two farmers have committed suicide in Balaghat and Barwani districts of Madhya Pradesh since Tuesday evening, police said today.

This takes the number of farmer suicides reported in the state since June 8 to seven. The reports come in the wake of a slew of measures announced by the state government to mollify agitating farmers and death of five protesters in police firing in Mandsaur district on June 6.

Ramesh Basene (42) ended his life by drinking pesticide at Ballarpur village in Balaghat district this morning. He died at the district hospital, police said.

Basene's wife Jankibai said that he was worried, being unable to repay a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh. The authorities however didn't confirm whether indebtedness led to the suicide.

"A tehsildar has been sent to the village for inquiry," said the district collector Bharat Yadav.

Another farmer, Shomla (60) allegedly committed suicide by drinking pesticide at Pisnawal in Barwani district last evening.

Sub-inspector R Mujalde of Sendhwa police station said that as per Shomla's wife, he had taken a loan of Rs 2 lakh from a private lender and he also owed Rs 1 lakh to a bank.

He was finding it difficult to repay the loans, she told police.

Since June 8, the state, roiled by farmers' protest, has witnessed a total of seven farmer suicides. Earlier incidents were reported from Sehore, Hoshangabad, Raisen and Vidisha districts.

tags #Business #Economy #Farmer Strikes #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.