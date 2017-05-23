Twitterati slug it out over #ManmohonestSingh!

Twitter erupted after a Special Court convicted three coal ministry officials but gave a clean chit to Ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in one of the coal scam cases. Supporters of Manmohan Singh celebrated the ruling whereas his opponents came out all guns blazing.

Dropping the corruption charges against the ex-PM, the Special Court said it was "apparent" that Singh proceeded to consider the Screening Committee recommendation on the assumption that the applications for coal allocation must have been checked by the Ministry of Coal officials for their eligibility and completeness or that the guidelines must have been duly followed even by the Screening Committee.

"The fact that the then PM of the country Manmohan Singh thought it appropriate to retain the charge of ministry of coal with himself only, clearly shows as to how important the work of said ministry was," commented Special Court judge Bharat Parashar, adding that the officials, in conspiracy with the applicants, made "dishonest misrepresentation" to a committee headed by then PM and Coal Minister Manmohan Singh.

Below are the some of the reactions from Twitter users:



Coal scam: Officials made 'dishonest misrepresentation' of facts to Manmohan Singh

Dr Manmohan Singh - Gentleman Prime Minister. History will remember him as the man who turned around India.#ManmohonestSingh pic.twitter.com/RigLfG7VEy

Dr Singh predicted it right, India is in dire state,democracy is under threat , atrocities & unhappiness is rising ! Sad #ManmohonestSingh pic.twitter.com/AQXXElAdtJ — seema (@seemaadhikari) May 23, 2017





Dr. Manmohan Singh who called @narendramodi noteban monumental failure and a case of organised loot and legalised plunder

Oh my god.... Honest ??????

Just watch out d achievement of

???????? pic.twitter.com/WTPwLpNXEa — Kratika Sharma (@kratika4feb) May 23, 2017

This judgement is for one of eleven cases filed by CBI in October 2012. There are ten more cases for which judgements are pending.