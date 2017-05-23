App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 23, 2017 04:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitterati slug it out over #ManmohonestSingh!

Supporters of Manmohan Singh celebrated the ruling whereas his opponents came out all guns blazing.

Twitterati slug it out over #ManmohonestSingh!

Twitter erupted after a Special Court convicted three coal ministry officials but gave a clean chit to Ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in one of the coal scam cases. Supporters of Manmohan Singh celebrated the ruling whereas his opponents came out all guns blazing.

Dropping the corruption charges against the ex-PM, the Special Court said it was "apparent" that Singh proceeded to consider the Screening Committee recommendation on the assumption that the applications for coal allocation must have been checked by the Ministry of Coal officials for their eligibility and completeness or that the guidelines must have been duly followed even by the Screening Committee.

"The fact that the then PM of the country Manmohan Singh thought it appropriate to retain the charge of ministry of coal with himself only, clearly shows as to how important the work of said ministry was," commented Special Court judge Bharat Parashar, adding that the officials, in conspiracy with the applicants, made "dishonest misrepresentation" to a committee headed by then PM and Coal Minister Manmohan Singh.

Below are the some of the reactions from Twitter users:






This judgement is for one of eleven cases filed by CBI in October 2012. There are ten more cases for which judgements are pending.

tags #coal scam #Current Affairs #Manmohan Singh

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.