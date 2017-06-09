Trump calls Comey a 'leaker', claims 'complete vindication'

Donald Trump today branded the sacked the Federal Bureau of Investigation director a "leaker", a day after James Comey gave an explosive testimony in which he accused the president of trying to stop a probe into the alleged Russian interference in the US elections last year.

"Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication... and WOW, Comey is a leaker!" Trump said in his characteristic early morning tweet.

During his Congressional briefing organised by the powerful Senate Select Committee on Intelligence yesterday, Comey confessed that he leaked the information about his interaction with the US president.

The information was leaked to a reporter of 'The New York Times' through a professor from the Columbia Law School.

Trump's tweets generated a huge impact on his support base.

In a few hours, it was liked by more than 62,000 people, forwarded 46,000 times and retweeted more than 20,000 times.

For Trump, Twitter is the most preferred medium of communication with his followers.

There have been reports of Russia-sponsored interference to allegedly influence the outcome of the US elections held last year that saw Trump defeating his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.