App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Aug 27, 2017 04:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Train, bus services from J-K resume

Train and inter-state bus services from here has resumed after being suspended on Friday in view of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in a rape case.

Train, bus services from J-K resume

Train and inter-state bus services from here has resumed after being suspended on Friday in view of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in a rape case.

The conviction by a CBI court at Panchkula in Haryana triggered widespread violence, killing 36 people and injuring over 250 others.

Dozens of trains from Jammu Tawi Railway station and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway station in Katra were cancelled as a precautionary measure stranding thousands of passengers, including devotees.

While 18 trains, including six from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi station, were cancelled on Friday, 12 others were cancelled yesterday.

"Rail service resumed from here at 9.30 pm yesterday after security clearance. While four trains operated from Jammu station, two others originated from Katra and the operations continued till 2 am today, clearing almost all the stranded passengers," Jammu station superintendent Ashwani Kumar Sharma told PTI here.

He said the six trains to different destinations operated with one hour interval from each other.

"Normal operations are going on since this morning," Sharma said.

The inter-state bus service resumed partially last night. It resumed normal operations this morning, a spokesperson of the All India Sleeper Coaches Owners Association said.

Private buses to different destinations including Delhi and Chandigarh left from here last night after getting security clearance from the authorities concerned, he said.

tags #Current Affairs

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.