Train booked by Maharashtra farmers for Rs 39 lakh travels in wrong direction, stranding them in MP

Thousands of farmers returning home from Maharashtra after attending a rally in the capital on Monday were stranded in Madhya Pradesh after the train they were on travelled in the wrong direction for 160 km.

The train, called the Swabhimani Express, is said to have travelled on the wrong route for close to 160 km, ending up in Madhya Pradesh instead of Maharashtra, reported News18.

The special train was arranged for 1,494 farmers who were returning from the Kisan Yatra protest rally in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, and instead left them stranded in Madhya Pradesh’s Banmore Station near Gwalior.

The train was carrying members of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee and left Delhi late on Monday night and had to be diverted back 175 km before they understood it was going to wrong way, as per the report.

The train was booked by the farmers for Rs 39 lakh.

The report states that the train was given a wrong signal at Mathura station, which led to its landing up in Madhya Pradesh instead of Maharashtra.

Railways authorities presently do not have any explanation as to how the train ended up at Banmore or how the route plan for the train moving ahead is going to be chalked.

One of the passenger farmers on board told CNN News-18 that he woke up at 6 am to find himself stranded in Banmore station. After Agra, the train had moved towards Kota in Rajasthan after which they ended up in Madhya Pradesh.

After a delay of over one and a half hour, the passengers ran out of patience and stopped a goods train.

With the station master’s help at Banmore station, the train started travelling back in the correct direction and reached Kolhapur on the morning of November 22.