Current Affairs
May 18, 2017 12:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

TN CM condoles Union Minister Anil Dave's death

TN CM condoles Union Minister Anil Dave's death

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today condoled the death of Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave.

The Chief Minister expressed grief and regret over the death of Dave, who died today in a Delhi hospital.

Palaniswami said Dave was a Rajya Sabha member since 2009 and that he had "efficiently performed in his Minister post."

"I express my heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the family of Anil Madhav Dave and pray for his soul to reach the holy abode," Palaniswami said in a statement.

Union Minister of State for Shipping and Roadways, Pon Radhakrishnan, also condoled the death of Dave, saying "his loss is an irreparable damage."

The Minister said he had met the late Dave thrice to discuss the jallikattu issue earlier and that the latter had extended his "unflinching support" for the conduct of the bull taming sport in Tamil Nadu.

Sixty-year-old Dave had complained of uneasiness at his home this morning and was rushed to AIIMS where he had passed away.

tags #Anil Madhav Dave #Current Affairs #K Palaniswami

