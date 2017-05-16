App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
May 16, 2017 05:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Three years of Modi: Today is the day of accountability for the corrupt, says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal rejected Chidambaram's charge that he was being targeted for his columns critical of the government and claimed that the issue was why beneficiaries of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) gave "money to firms owned by his son".

Three years of Modi: Today is the day of accountability for the corrupt, says Piyush Goyal

On a day it was voted to power three years ago, the BJP today said this was the day of accountability for the corrupt after government agencies searched Congress leader P Chidambaram's premises and properties allegedly linked to RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal rejected Chidambaram's charge that he was being targeted for his columns critical of the government and claimed that the issue was why beneficiaries of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) gave "money to firms owned by his son".

"The former Union finance minister's columns did not exactly set the Yamuna on fire," Goyal told reporters.

The CBI carried out searches at several places linked to former Union minister Chidambaram and his son Karti over alleged favours granted in foreign investment clearance to a firm, INX Media, in 2007.

Also, the Income Tax department conducted raids on at least 22 locations in Delhi and adjoining areas on charges of alleged benami deals worth Rs 1,000 crore linked to RJD chief Lalu Prasad and others.

Goyal also said in its three years in power, the BJP has given an honest, scam-free government, a decisive leader and pro-poor thrust on governance.

Goyal also claimed that for the first time ever, India "is the fastest growing large economy" in the world.

tags #BJP #Chidambaram #Current Affairs #FIPB #Lalu Prasad #P Chidambaram #Piyush Goyal

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.